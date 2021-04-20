Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

DTCWY opened at $27.22 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

