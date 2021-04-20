Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

CWX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.07.

CWX stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.43. 321,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,533. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

