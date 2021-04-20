Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $637.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.22. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,312.67 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

