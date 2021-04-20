Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 600 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE TGNA opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

