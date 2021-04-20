Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 600 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 62,665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in TEGNA by 898.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE TGNA opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

