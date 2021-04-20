Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 897 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

