Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $516,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

