Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,472,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

