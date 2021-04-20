Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 430 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,756,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $598.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.