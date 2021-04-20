Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 635 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $384.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.