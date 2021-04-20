Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 460 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.41 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.