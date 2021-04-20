Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 190 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $328.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.77 and a 200 day moving average of $284.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

