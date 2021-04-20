Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of RCI.A stock opened at C$62.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$53.00 and a 52-week high of C$67.75.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.