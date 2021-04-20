Robert W. Baird Increases The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $195.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.56.

MIDD stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

