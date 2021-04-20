RMPL Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $662,634.89 and $225.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00640171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 811,618 coins and its circulating supply is 676,953 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

