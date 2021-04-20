Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,649 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

