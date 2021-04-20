Rigel Finance Achieves Market Cap of $215,323.53 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $51.28 or 0.00091468 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $215,323.53 and approximately $44,850.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00273418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00935644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00661471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.19 or 0.99488478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.