Reviewing Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seadrill and Western Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A Western Energy Services $148.01 million 0.22 -$61.01 million N/A N/A

Western Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seadrill and Western Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

Western Energy Services has a consensus price target of $0.35, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Western Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Energy Services is more favorable than Seadrill.

Volatility & Risk

Seadrill has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01% Western Energy Services -56.14% -16.28% -8.09%

Summary

Western Energy Services beats Seadrill on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

