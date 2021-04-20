Reviewing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beyond Air and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $1.39 million 78.26 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.47 Profound Medical $4.17 million 97.61 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -14.64

Profound Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76% Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond Air and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

Beyond Air presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $31.42, suggesting a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Beyond Air on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

