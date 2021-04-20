Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

