Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of CyrusOne worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

