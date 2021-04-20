Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 4,709 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $32,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 137.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,759,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $254.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $255.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

