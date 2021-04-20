Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 43,906 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $190.36 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.