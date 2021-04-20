Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $30.83 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,247 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,346,000 after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.