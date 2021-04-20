Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.65 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $26,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

