Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.77 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lear were worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

