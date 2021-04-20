Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 212.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,136 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

