Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 43,906 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $190.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

