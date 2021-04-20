Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of PTC worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of PTC opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,641,065. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

