Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.54.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $104.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 379.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

