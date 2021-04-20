Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

FRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

