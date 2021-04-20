Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love Sells 30,000 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Colin Love sold 7,857 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $333,608.22.

Replimune Group stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

