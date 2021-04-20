Renasant (RNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNST stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

