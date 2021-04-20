RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Cut to $191.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.14.

RNR stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $219,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

