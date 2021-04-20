Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 880,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of RRR opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

