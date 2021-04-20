Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 6,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 362,666 shares.The stock last traded at $34.91 and had previously closed at $35.21.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $531.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.