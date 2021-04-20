Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $35.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

RRGB opened at $35.21 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $548.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

