Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $403.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

