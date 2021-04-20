Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FOX (FOXA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/29/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $38.00.

3/25/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $40.00 to $50.00.

3/12/2021 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in FOX by 2,919.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in FOX by 28.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $299,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

