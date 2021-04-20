Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 99,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

