Raymond James Upgrades CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) to “Outperform”

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. 76,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.