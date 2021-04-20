Rapids Reaches One Day Volume of $657.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $657.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapids has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.