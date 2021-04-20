Ragnarok Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ragnarok has a market cap of $8,900.28 and $49.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.52 or 1.08565137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.00911782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00602299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars.

