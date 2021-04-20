QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.