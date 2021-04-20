Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $123.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.