Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,400 shares in the company, valued at C$164,406.40.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.43 on Tuesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

