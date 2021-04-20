Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 959,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 256,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,992.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,381 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

