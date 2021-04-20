QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $133.39. 244,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

