QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

