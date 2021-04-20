QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

